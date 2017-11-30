30 minutes of free transcription
Descript is powered by Google Speech, which means you get state-of-the-art transcription accuracy. Audio is synced to text, so you can always hear the sound beneath the words - and search audio by searching text. If you need the perfection that only human-powered transcription can provide, upgrade to White Glove for 24 hour turnaround, just $1 per minute of audio.
Get your transcripts in under five minutes, or we buy you a pizza.
Descript makes editing audio as simple as using a word processor to edit text. Voice audio aligns to its transcript, so you to cut, copy, paste, delete, and insert audio by editing text.
Collect feedback by letting collaborators listen to audio and leave comments on an interactive transcript.
Descript's Wordbar™ makes waveform editing faster and easier than ever. Just click and drag a word to add/remove silence between words. Descript also supports crossfades and all the other features you've come to expect from a waveform editor.
The journey of your voice audio begins with Descript, and probably ends somewhere else. Descript offers a slew of text, audio, subtitle, and non-destructive export options, making it get your work wherever it needs to go.
Use Descript to quickly edit down and pull selects from a raw interview tape by editing the text.
Get a transcript in under five minutes, and then clean it up with Descript's correction and formatting tools.
See how Descript simplifies projects that require working across multiple audio interviews.
Use Descript to collect comments on audio, Google Docs style.
For occasional transcribers that don't need to edit audio.
For frequent transcribers or people that edit audio.