Transcripts in under five minutes

Descript is powered by Google Speech, which means you get state-of-the-art transcription accuracy. Audio is synced to text, so you can always hear the sound beneath the words - and search audio by searching text. If you need the perfection that only human-powered transcription can provide, upgrade to White Glove for 24 hour turnaround, just $1 per minute of audio.

Our Five Minute Guarantee

Get your transcripts in under five minutes, or we buy you a pizza.

Audio word processing

Descript makes editing audio as simple as using a word processor to edit text. Voice audio aligns to its transcript, so you to cut, copy, paste, delete, and insert audio by editing text.

Web publishing and commenting

Collect feedback by letting collaborators listen to audio and leave comments on an interactive transcript.

Meet the Wordbar™

Descript's Wordbar™ makes waveform editing faster and easier than ever. Just click and drag a word to add/remove silence between words. Descript also supports crossfades and all the other features you've come to expect from a waveform editor.

Export to almost anything

The journey of your voice audio begins with Descript, and probably ends somewhere else. Descript offers a slew of text, audio, subtitle, and non-destructive export options, making it get your work wherever it needs to go.

Apple Logic Pro X
AVID Pro Tools
Adobe Audition
Descript
.WAV file
.M4A file
.OMF file
.AAF file

How are people using Descript?

Edit down interview tape

Use Descript to quickly edit down and pull selects from a raw interview tape by editing the text.

Transcribe audio

Get a transcript in under five minutes, and then clean it up with Descript's correction and formatting tools.

Manage source material

See how Descript simplifies projects that require working across multiple audio interviews.

Get feedback from collaborators

Use Descript to collect comments on audio, Google Docs style.

Pricing

Descript Free

For occasional transcribers that don't need to edit audio.

15¢ / min
no monthly fee
  • Audio editing runs in demo mode
  • 30 minutes of free transcription
  • Web collaboration
Descript Standard

For frequent transcribers or people that edit audio.

7¢ / min
$20$10 per month
EARLY ADOPTER DISCOUNT
  • Full audio editing features
  • 30 min free transcription
  • Web collaboration
